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Andy C's avatar
Andy C
Jun 2, 2025

Anyone else see this like the pre-Pearl Harbor rollout of all the P-40s and other aircraft lined up for fear of sabotage?

I totally see the risk of container ships coming and going, but if anyone does not think these drones are already present in dozens of locations around the country are kidding themselves. Hell, the drones were probably delivered by Amazon for all we know.

The drug cartels have been flying drones for years over the border tracking Border Patrol assets. They may be the most likely folks to lash out in the immediate term. It will certainly happen if China decides to move against Taiwan.

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Jon's avatar
Jon
Jun 2, 2025

I say again, eminent domain for Mare Island. Alameda too.

As for hardening bases, why don't we have HELIOS ashore for testing? And 76mm mounts ashore. How about patrol craft, fireboats, salvage ships? The vulnerability of bases has been a thing since Drake raided Cadiz.

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