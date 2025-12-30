CDR Salamander

CDR Salamander

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Poebel's avatar
Poebel
6h

On the Taiwan-Japan connection - I was in Taichung in 2023 for the first round of the World Baseball Classic, and I stayed at the same hotel as the Cuba national team's staff. I had breakfast a few days with one of their Taiwanese interpreters...he told me his father always insisted he is not Chinese - he is Taiwanese and Japanese. Was forever grateful that Japan had given him an education. Another guy I met there from what amounts to the Taiwan chamber of commerce said "I think the Taiwanese people wish they were still part of Japan". Even things like the signs around Sun-Moon Lake, talking about the dams and infrastructure that Japan had built - got 0 sense of any animosity toward Japan

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Tom F's avatar
Tom F
7h

I think China's CCP still wants revenge for the Opium Wars. The rest of the world has much longer memories than the USA. I was in England from 1996-1999 and WWII was like yesterday for my elderly neighbors. The woman down the street worked in an aircraft factory and still was talking about the experience. My neighbor behind me was a boy in 1944 and had vivid memories. Another lady at church worked in radar with the wrens and still had a grudge against the Germans. The usher at church wore his Burma campaign ribbon to Mass every Sunday. They had not forgotten, and I'm sure the Chinese boomers and later generations were thoroughly indoctrinated against the western powers (especially the UK) and the Japanese.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
35 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 CDR Salamander · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture