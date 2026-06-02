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Alan Gideon's avatar
Alan Gideon
16h

The 14 day time limit is critical. Any decent team consisting of a naval architect, a marine engineer, a sensors guy, and a software engineer can provide a solution (with believable outcome tolerances) for each ship class in a fortnight. Give the team more time than that and all of the Good Idea Faeries will come out of the woodwork.

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Gerald Hall's avatar
Gerald Hall
16h

There is actually a third version of the Mk 41, the self-defense module. This is considerably shorter and is designed for quad-packed ESSM. The Austalians used this version when they upgraded their Perry-class frigates when they put an eight-cell Mk 41 in front of their single-rail Standard launcher to give each ship an additional 32 ESSM.

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