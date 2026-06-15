CDR Salamander

CDR Salamander

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brett Baker's avatar
Brett Baker
1h

4 per replenishment ship would be a good start.

Reply
Share
Robert C Culwell's avatar
Robert C Culwell
32m

Any anti-drone weapon has to be relatively cheap and available in large quantities. Two 40mm's are probably OK for the surface fleet, but "swarms" might need a type of canister shot-shell (25mm?) with a high rate of fire for close in surprise launches from autonomous sub-surface or container launched platforms.

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 CDR Salamander · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture