CDR Salamander

CDR Salamander

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Jetcal1's avatar
Jetcal1
5h

It's only a matter of time until we sail to our own Tsushima.

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The Drill SGT's avatar
The Drill SGT
5h

Lasers and guns. even the Hellfire is more expensive than many drones which it will target. And the ammo locker doesn't have an infinite number.

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