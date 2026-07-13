CDR Salamander

CDR Salamander

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Dilandu's avatar
Dilandu
9h

By the standards of Russo-Ukrainean war, Iranian naval base was laughably undefended. Seems that Iranians didn't even consider the possibility of such attacks; no gunboat or drone partols, no booms or nets, no defensive batteries.

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Steel City's avatar
Steel City
9h

CTRL + Y until there are none left. Awesomeness abounds!

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