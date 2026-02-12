Everyone who has been to sea has this nightmare.

A U.S. warship and a Navy supply vessel collided during refueling Wednesday afternoon, the U.S. Southern Command told Reuters in an emailed statement on Thursday. The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Truxtun and the Supply-class fast combat support ship USNS Supply collided during a replenishment at sea, said the statement from the Southern Command, whose areas of responsibility include Central and South America and the Caribbean. It did not specify the location of the collision.

The video is…something to behold.

I have heard that the USS Gettysburg was on the other side when this took place, but was not damaged. Both Truxtun and Gettysburg were at Frederiksted in the USVI four days ago.

Some deployments are just snakebit. Truxtun had to quickly return to Norfolk a week ago for repairs, and now this.

With just two minor injuries, we are lucky. We’ll find out more about what repairs Truxtun and Supply will need. It’s not like we have a bunch of spare destroyers and replenishment ships bobb’n about.

