CDR Salamander

CDR Salamander

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gary Carlson's avatar
Gary Carlson
12h

You’re right, Sal — that is a chilling video. On my first deployment, Ensign on a Forrest Sherman class destroyer, refueling in the WNA (Winter North Atlantic). I was on the bridge as Navigator. We had a near-collision; missed by about four feet. Forward fueling rig cable snapped like a cannon shot. No one was hurt but there were some good heroics.

More details if anyone would like it.

Reply
Share
7 replies
P Brig's avatar
P Brig
12h

Looks like some on the supply ship were very quick to stop and take video....wonder what else they could have been doing.

Reply
Share
5 replies
64 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 CDR Salamander · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture