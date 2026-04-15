CDR Salamander

CDR Salamander

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campbell's avatar
campbell
8h

fireboats. shades of BonHomme Richard...

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Brett Baker's avatar
Brett Baker
8h

The Other Sal was quite happy that the Navy was buying fireboats. And I think we all are. Now a couple heavy lift ships for salvage and transport.

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