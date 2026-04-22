It has taken a week since we first discussed the 34 ships on the way. Now, thanks to our friend Charlie B., we have additional details…with an extra special addition on weapons.

Let’s see what Santa has in store for us…besides a really cute fireboat avatar.

It is nice, four years after we asked the question, to finally have an answer about fireboats..

Is there anything really shocking here? No, not really, but I would draw your attention to the fact that it seems that we are diverting funds from aircraft carriers to battleships…despite the fact that events over the last year, especially but not exclusively, have proven once again we are woefully short of aircraft carriers and the airwings that fly off them.

Well meaning people can argue both sides of this, but this should be an alarming sign for carrier advocates, especially considering SECNAV’s recent comments.

We also need to pick up the conversation we started last week on the future of the Combat Logistics Force. The Light Replenishment Oiler keeps popping into my nogg’n.

When you look at weapons, it is clear that we simply do not have the capacity to expand our inventory fast enough for those items we have expended in such quantity over the last few years. We are trying, but it simply is not enough.

This is good, this is welcome, but pray for peace.

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