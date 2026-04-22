What are the details for 18 battle force and 16 non-battle force ships II: Electric Boogaloo
...will we have the Congress we need to sustain this through the decade?
It has taken a week since we first discussed the 34 ships on the way. Now, thanks to our friend Charlie B., we have additional details…with an extra special addition on weapons.
Let’s see what Santa has in store for us…besides a really cute fireboat avatar.
It is nice, four years after we asked the question, to finally have an answer about fireboats..
Is there anything really shocking here? No, not really, but I would draw your attention to the fact that it seems that we are diverting funds from aircraft carriers to battleships…despite the fact that events over the last year, especially but not exclusively, have proven once again we are woefully short of aircraft carriers and the airwings that fly off them.
Well meaning people can argue both sides of this, but this should be an alarming sign for carrier advocates, especially considering SECNAV’s recent comments.
We also need to pick up the conversation we started last week on the future of the Combat Logistics Force. The Light Replenishment Oiler keeps popping into my nogg’n.
When you look at weapons, it is clear that we simply do not have the capacity to expand our inventory fast enough for those items we have expended in such quantity over the last few years. We are trying, but it simply is not enough.
This is good, this is welcome, but pray for peace.
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We're short on nearly everything needed to sustain an extended fight far from our shores. I consider this latest request a decent start, but we are in need of much, much more if we're going to project power all around the globe. So many needs, so little time, so little money.
A thought or two:
Weapons procurement - Not nearly enough. If it's one thing we've learned in the last 4 years it is that the expenditures are enormous when the real shooting starts. It's partially a money thing, partially a capacity issue, I'm sure. Maybe ought to start looking at the inexpensive stuff like the rest of the world.
I don't see any ADs. I think the next Pacific war is going to have some similarities to the last one. Especially in the logistics. We're going to want to have mobile assets to create pop-up bases near the forward area. Unlike the last one, I don't think we can let them stay in one place for months or years. Maybe not even weeks or days. So the assets need to be mobile. ADs fit that bill.
I don't see anything about VLS reloading, but that may be too granular for these slides (though we talk about individual missiles...). Regardless, that has to get sorted, either with special ships and equipment or as part of the the AD. I'd prefer something separate. Perhaps, IIRC, someone from the porch proposed, using oil field supply boats as the basis. It's at least partially off the shelf and otherwise simple and plentiful as a base.
BBG: It's a fun idea, but likely to be a money pit in design and shakedown. Build what we know, more Burkes. Create a new flight with directed energy, or whatever seems to be working now, if that makes sense. Kinda screwed for FFs at this point though, hopefully the current plan works out.