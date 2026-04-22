CDR Salamander

CDR Salamander

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kamas716's avatar
Kamas716
2h

We're short on nearly everything needed to sustain an extended fight far from our shores. I consider this latest request a decent start, but we are in need of much, much more if we're going to project power all around the globe. So many needs, so little time, so little money.

Reply
Share
LT NEMO's avatar
LT NEMO
2h

A thought or two:

Weapons procurement - Not nearly enough. If it's one thing we've learned in the last 4 years it is that the expenditures are enormous when the real shooting starts. It's partially a money thing, partially a capacity issue, I'm sure. Maybe ought to start looking at the inexpensive stuff like the rest of the world.

I don't see any ADs. I think the next Pacific war is going to have some similarities to the last one. Especially in the logistics. We're going to want to have mobile assets to create pop-up bases near the forward area. Unlike the last one, I don't think we can let them stay in one place for months or years. Maybe not even weeks or days. So the assets need to be mobile. ADs fit that bill.

I don't see anything about VLS reloading, but that may be too granular for these slides (though we talk about individual missiles...). Regardless, that has to get sorted, either with special ships and equipment or as part of the the AD. I'd prefer something separate. Perhaps, IIRC, someone from the porch proposed, using oil field supply boats as the basis. It's at least partially off the shelf and otherwise simple and plentiful as a base.

BBG: It's a fun idea, but likely to be a money pit in design and shakedown. Build what we know, more Burkes. Create a new flight with directed energy, or whatever seems to be working now, if that makes sense. Kinda screwed for FFs at this point though, hopefully the current plan works out.

Reply
Share
19 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 CDR Salamander · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture