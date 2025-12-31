As the final post of 2025, let’s look at the warships the U.S. Navy commissioned this year.

Carriers:

None. Next scheduled in 2027.

Amphibious Ships:

None. Next LHA expected in 2026.

Destroyers:

None. Two expected in 2026.

Frigates or Other Small Surface Combatants:

USS Pierre, LCS-38

Attack Submarines:

USS Iowa, SSN-797

So, a LCS and a SSN. 2026 should be a bit better, but it is what it is.

Two.

As Sal pointed out, we have had a few auxiliaries as well, but this is about warships.

Meanwhile, how is the largest Navy in the world, the navy of the People’s Republic of China doing?

Via SomePLAOSINT - some great graphics.

Using the same format as we did for the U.S. Navy, what does the People’s Liberation Army Navy have for new command slots this year?

Carriers:

One

Amphibious Ships:

One LHD

Destroyers:

Eight. (one, the Type 55D should be called a cruiser)

Frigates or Other Small Surface Combatants:

Six.

Attack Submarines:

Two SSN. Perhaps additional conventional submarines as well.

Eighteen.

18.

Perhaps as many as 21 depending on how many conventional submarines they commissioned.

2 versus 21.

For a decade we’ve heard about VLS cells in the Pacific. A lot of talk. Not a lot of action.

To focus the mind, ponder this graphic.

Fear and shame are great motivators. Fear the power in the Western Pacific that we helped build. Have shame at our lack of leadership and vision at the very highest levels from both political parties as this happened.

As a result, this is what we will order our Navy to engage should the fight come west of the international dateline.

Get angry. Get motivated. Demand action.

While you do that, enjoy SomePLAOSINT video explaining the way he got his numbers.

Share

Leave a comment