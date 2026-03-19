CDR Salamander

CDR Salamander

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campbell's avatar
campbell
5h

Kudos to Denmark and Estonia, indeed. "Mensch" comes to mind.

uhmmm.......all the hardware and kit being used by us in the current conflict re: Iran......did not blossom full-blown in theater overnight. Took a lot of very obvious movement, over considerable time....time enough for true allies to get with the program.

They KNEW it was coming; they know their own proximate dangers.

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Lazarus's avatar
Lazarus
5h

I honestly don't think the Europeans will show up for this one. They have become like the other animals in the child's "Little Red Hen" story, where the Hen does all the work and other animals just want to subsist off her efforts. I hope Sal is right, but I remain very skeptical for now.

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