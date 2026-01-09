Just look at that big, beautiful girl!

We just finished a pre-record Midrats Podcast with Mike Gallagher, Head of Defense at Palantir and Matt Babin, Head of Shipbuiding and Naval Programs at Palantir that will be published this upcoming Sunday evening. (BTW, if you do not already subscribe to the Midrats Podcast, now is the time to do so to make sure you don’t miss this great interview).

Towards the second half of the show, Matt mentioned,

I cannot drive past the Washington Monument without thinking like that is smaller than a Columbia class sub. Like if you took one out of the water and you stood it on its end, it is taller than that monument.

First thing that came to mind was that there had to be a graphic of that somewhere…and here it is.

So, if you ever wonder why our new SSBN costs so much ($9-10 billion a hull), Just look at it. What a Shield Maiden to the apocalypse she is.

