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Alan Gideon's avatar
Alan Gideon
1h

A question born strictly from ignorance: Why was the .50BMG added to the 30mm in the Mk 38 mount? My thought is that if you're going to shoot something, you should plan to kill it quickly. Bigger ba-da boom.

Regarding procurement cycles - Just prior to Desert Shield, I ran the 6th Fleet Ship Repair Det in Bahrain. One day we needed to install a Hughes Chain Gun on the deck of a DD that was scheduled to pass thru the Red Sea. Our installation was necessary because that gun mount had to be swapped between ships headed for that mission simply because we didn't have enough of them to install on all of our ships. Sad then. Sad that the lesson never sank in.

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Brett Baker's avatar
Brett Baker
3h

30mm+APKWS is even better....

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