CDR Salamander

CDR Salamander

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Jon's avatar
Jon
6h

Defense Production Act. Mare Island. Apply one to the other and get the yard out of bankruptcy court now. As Churchill would notate, "Action This Day!!!"

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Ctrot35's avatar
Ctrot35
6h

Practically every time I have suggested such a course of action, in various venues, I am assured that all such locations have long since been turned into commercial properties, beach front residential areas etc.

Poppycock.

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