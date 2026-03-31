CDR Salamander

CDR Salamander

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Donald Vandergriff's avatar
Donald Vandergriff
8hEdited

CDR SALAMANDER thank you for the great post. Boy, as a military professional and military historian, I am absolutely seething with rage at these clueless keyboard warriors and armchair generals who have the gall to smugly declare “there is no plan!”

From Day 1, Pete Hegseth and General Dan Caine have laid out the mission objectives with crystal-clear precision: destroy Iran’s missile and drone arsenal, crush their navy and air force, and dismantle their military-industrial base so they can never threaten us again. They have been brutally honest that this is a focused punitive expedition that will take 4-6 weeks if the outcomes are met—and they have been unequivocal from the start: no boots on the ground, no nation-building, no endless occupation. Period.

Yet these defeatist critics deliberately ignore every single word that has been said, twisting the facts and spreading their pathetic loser agenda of political sabotage and national self-doubt. It’s not ignorance—it’s willful dishonor, a direct slap in the face to every warfighter executing the mission and to the generations of professionals who built and refined these OPLANs across multiple administrations.

You nailed it, CDR SALAMANDER: the plan exists, it is sound, it is being executed on schedule, and it is delivering results. Enough with the noise from the peanut gallery. Support the mission, back our warriors, and let the professionals finish the job. We’ve made our point—now let’s drive it home and come home.

Reply
Share
4 replies
Nutria Hunter's avatar
Nutria Hunter
9h

There is a military plan, sure. That’s a straw man. War is politics by other means and Iran is eating Trump’s lunch because there is no political plan other than wishcasting regime change.

Iran can keep the Strait closed as long as they want and just extort tolls to fund their nuke program. Who is the winner in that scenario? What will we have accomplished - politically?

Reply
Share
55 replies
338 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 CDR Salamander · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture