Mark Felton is a treasure. He has produced an enviable series of historical videos over the years. Pretty much everything he puts out is a must-watch.

He also covers current issues, and this episode, to me, was a patriotic act for a British subject, and an important review that should concern everyone in the West. It is a good follow-on to yesterday’s post.

Next to the U.S. Navy, the West has always assumed that the Royal Navy would be there to help preserve the assumptions the rest of the planet has about the access to the high seas. In 2026, the first question is not ‘will’ but ‘can’ they Royal Navy be of use.

Too many people who should don’t know the state of the Royal Navy. They should.

There’s no reason for me to produce something that would just be a less-than-adequate version of what Mark has done.

It is a little under 13 minutes. Well worth your time.

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