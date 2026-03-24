CDR Salamander

CDR Salamander

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Pete's avatar
Pete
3h

The UK is no longer the UK of Winston Churchill. It is degenerating into a fascistic Islamic republic. Under these circumstances I would prefer it if they had no armed forces whatsoever especially nuclear weapons.

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Dan Poore's avatar
Dan Poore
2h

Absently, I wonder how long before he gets prosecuted for speaking against the UK...

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