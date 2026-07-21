CDR Salamander

CDR Salamander

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JohnC's avatar
JohnC
1h

It was my battalion (1/8) that was on air alert in 1980 when Carter sent us to Key West to handle the Freedom Flotilla refugees -- over 100,000 of them.

Yes, Castro emptied his prisons and mental asylums and sent spies, but the 99.9 percent were ordinary people so desperate for freedom it made you cry.

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Brett Baker's avatar
Brett Baker
1h

"Mister we could use a man like Augusto Pinochet again.. '

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