OhioCoastie
27m

Congressional Republicans have a longstanding habit of making loud Trumpian noises for the cameras and for the fundraising emails, but when it comes time to codify Trump's executive orders, they suddenly busy themselves elsewhere.

Richard Heathcote
9m

Somewhere, I believe the job market factors into the recent success. In the late 80s, during an oil industry crunch, recruiters near the TX-LA coast could consistently put more than 100% of monthly goal on the bus to boot camp. Policy matters, but if the plant has been closed in your town, the military looks better than before.

