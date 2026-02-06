CDR Salamander

CDR Salamander

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SWO_Fro's avatar
SWO_Fro
11h

Diversity Thursday has always been been love/hate. Loved your biting wit and sneer, yet hate its necessity. Ever vigilant

Reply
Share
Jim Tecson's avatar
Jim Tecson
11h

It’s about money. All under the guise of establishing racial diversity. They want to tie together VMI under control of another school’s board of visitors (VSU) so VMI’s endowment and federal funding can be redistributed to other schools. And take a skim too for the politicians. VMI’s endowment is 8x VSU’s.

Reply
Share
17 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 CDR Salamander · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture