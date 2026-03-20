In February, 1956, there was a short little obituary in the NYT.

Admiral Sir Walter Henry Cowan, whose fighting career on sea and land spanned the conquest of the Sudan in 1898 and the North African desert campaigns in World War II, died today at his home at Kineton, Warwickshire. He was 84 years old.

That does not do the man justice. I’m not sure this short bio does either…but read it twice.

Born at Crickhowell, Brecknockshire, he joined the navy in 1884 where he was invalided twice within the first ten years of his career. He became Lord Kitchener's aide-de-camp spending the entire year of 1900 in the field. Aged 30, he was promoted to commander, and then captain, seeing action in the battle of Jutland. Following a period of unemployment he accepted the America and West Indies command and was made admiral in 1927; he became first and principal naval aide-de-camp to the King in 1930, retiring from the active list the year after.

In 1931, at age 60, he had completed what any age would say was a full and complete—and almost perfect career—was even made a baronet due to his performance off the Baltic republics after the Great War. There he finds himself with his figs and vines, Admiral SIR Walter Henry Cowan, First Baronet, K.C.B., D.S.O.*, M.V.O., R.N. (Ret.).

For a man of his generation, life expectancy at birth was of about 40, but if you made it to 60, you probably had another dozen years left.

The question for him it seems, of course, is not so much if his nation felt it has received enough service from him, but if he felt he have more service to provide his nation.

When the next war came, no easy chair for him.

Wiki covers it well.

There is a connection to today.

Estonia has three minesweepers. Perhaps they will deploy as part of a European effort to secure the Strait of Hormuz. If they do, one of them might show up with a very un-Estonian name: EML Admiral Cowan.

The ship’s crest is based on the Cowan family crest.

That’s a solid tribute.

Want to to know more about the British action in the Baltic in the first couple of years after WWI?

Of course you do…and of course there’s an FbF for that.

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