The last two FbFs, we’ve looked at some of our favorite stories about auxiliary cruisers and armed merchantmen, and I almost added a third this week, but then I saw that it was just 15 months or so ago that I posted the story about the Komoran and HMAS Sydney—so that is too soon for a repeat.

However, I recently heard a side story about that last battle that had missed my scan before.

It may seem an unusual story for FbF, which is usually a story of incredible ships, crews, or individuals—but it still rings true.

I offer for your consideration Able Seaman Thomas Welsby Clark, Royal Australian Navy.

Every navy is full of such men.

Clark was born in Brisbane on 28 January 1920. He enlisted in the Royal Australian Navy on 23 August 1940, and was trained as a submarine detector at HMAS Cerberus and on HMAS St Giles. Clark joined Sydney's crew on 19 August 1941, and was promoted to Able Seaman several days later. He was newly engaged at the time of Sydney's sinking.

He was considered lost at sea along with the entire crew of Sydney, but he was just waiting for the future to find him.

He had shrapnel in his forehead, along with another head wound. Multiple broken ribs perhaps as well…but he made it into a raft.

Here is where the Sydney was sunk.

It is a 1,000 nautical miles from there to Christmas Island.

That was this Sailor’s final underway.

In 2021, DNA testing identified the remains as those of Clark. The identity was revealed at the Australian War Memorial on 19 November 2021, the 80th anniversary of the battle.[1][34][2] Clark is the only member of Sydney's crew known to have reached a life raft.[1]

The one survivor. How long did he survive afloat? How close did he get to rescue, if ever? Don’t know. The sea holds its secrets—full of stories we will never know.

And here is he, finally at rest with a visit by his nephew.

So many families have lost loved ones at sea, never knowing their fate. To bring closure for some…hard to put a price on that, but it is a duty we owe them all.

