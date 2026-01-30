Elmer Royce Williams, Captain, USN (Ret.).

Every Naval officer should know his name, but few do. He was born in 1925, and he is still with us.

What a story.

Imagine you are just your standard-issue U.S. Navy fleet Lieutenant in your late 20s. You missed the big war, but you are ear deep in the next one, the Korean War.

You know, on paper at least, you are flying a plane outclassed by your opponent. Doesn’t matter.

Then one day you find yourself facing not just a better aircraft—but outnumbered by them. To make it even worse, you find out after the merge that you are not facing the JV team, but the varsity.

Before it is all said and done, you finish what has been called, "one of the greatest feats in aviation history", but there is a twist.

The dogfight was scrubbed from U.S. Navy and National Security Agency records, and Williams was sworn to secrecy about the incident—so much so that he never told anyone about it, not even his wife nor his pilot brother, until the Korean War records were declassified in 2002.

A year after the dogfight, you were given a Silver Star on the down-low.

No one is allowed to know about it until half a century later. You complete a full Navy career, including two tours flying combat missions over Vietnam followed by at sea command and then retirement as a Captain.

But, once word got out…

