CDR Salamander

CDR Salamander

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Aviation Sceptic's avatar
Aviation Sceptic
1h

Thank you, CDR Sal. Full Bore Friday is always a "lest we forget" moment for me. The signers of this document were not making an idle comment to a selfie on Facebook. "Of the 56 men who signed the Declaration of Independence, nine died from combat wounds or wartime hardships, five were captured and imprisoned by the British, and at least 12 had their homes ransacked or destroyed, with many more enduring severe financial ruin to fund the war." Important things are never easy or cheap. Let's party and enjoy the celebration and also raise a glass to those who signed and gave their all.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Bill's avatar
Bill
1h

Long time reader and fan, but this 250th edition made me a paid subscriber. Well done.

Reply
Share
1 reply by CDR Salamander
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 CDR Salamander · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture