In creating a maritime renaissance in the U.S., there is a lot of work, discussion, and money going toward not just buying more ships, but also expanding the industrial base and training skilled tradespeople to make that expansion possible. A cornerstone of this should be training more dedicated Merchant Mariners and employing their skills in a better way.

Returning to Midrats today is Brent D. Sadler to discuss this and related topics. Along with Hollins Randolph and Peter Lynch, he co-authored a report at Heritage, Time to Bring Back the U.S. Maritime Service to Support America’s Maritime Revival and a Wartime Economy, that we will use as a basis for our conversation.

We go LIVE at 5pm Eastern, and you can join at this link.

If you are reading this after the show, refresh the Substack page later Sunday night for all the podcast links.

Brent is Senior Research Fellow for Naval Warfare and Advanced Technology in the Douglas and Sarah Allison Center for National Security at The Heritage Foundation, and a retired U.S. Navy Captain.

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