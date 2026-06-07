CDR Salamander

CDR Salamander

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Pete's avatar
Pete
5h

I don’t see any hope for the U. S. Merchant Marine without high tariffs.

Why would anyone build a ship in America or hire an American crew if it can be built and manned cheaper elsewhere?

It’s not personal. It’s just business.

If Captain Sadler has some other ideas I would love to hear them.

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Bill Gross's avatar
Bill Gross
5h

The thing that killed the US Merchant fleet was the cost of labor.

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