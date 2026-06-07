Revitalizing Merchant Mariners to ensure a Maritime Renaissance Happens, with Brent Sadler
it isn't all warships and shipyards
In creating a maritime renaissance in the U.S., there is a lot of work, discussion, and money going toward not just buying more ships, but also expanding the industrial base and training skilled tradespeople to make that expansion possible. A cornerstone of this should be training more dedicated Merchant Mariners and employing their skills in a better way.
Returning to Midrats today is Brent D. Sadler to discuss this and related topics. Along with Hollins Randolph and Peter Lynch, he co-authored a report at Heritage, Time to Bring Back the U.S. Maritime Service to Support America’s Maritime Revival and a Wartime Economy, that we will use as a basis for our conversation.
We go LIVE at 5pm Eastern, and you can join at this link.
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Brent is Senior Research Fellow for Naval Warfare and Advanced Technology in the Douglas and Sarah Allison Center for National Security at The Heritage Foundation, and a retired U.S. Navy Captain.
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I don’t see any hope for the U. S. Merchant Marine without high tariffs.
Why would anyone build a ship in America or hire an American crew if it can be built and manned cheaper elsewhere?
It’s not personal. It’s just business.
If Captain Sadler has some other ideas I would love to hear them.
The thing that killed the US Merchant fleet was the cost of labor.