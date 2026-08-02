I can think of few 18-month periods where shipbuilding, the merchant marine, and the importance of a strong maritime sector in the U.S. has been a more active topic. Near the center of this conversation—or at least a few paragraphs in—is a long-time friend of the show, Dr. Sal Mercogliano.

He joins the Midrats Podcast today from 5-6 PM Eastern.

Join us live at this link if you can, but if you miss it, refresh this page later Sunday night and the podcast links will be up.

Sal is the Chair of the Department of History, Criminal Justice and Political Science at Campbell University; a former merchant mariner; and a contributor to USNI Proceedings, Sea History, Naval History, and gCaptain.

He is also the host of the YouTube channel, What’s Going on With Shipping.

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