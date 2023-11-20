CDR Salamander

CDR Salamander

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Tom Yardley's avatar
Tom Yardley
Nov 20, 2023

Punishing pirates is why the United States has a navy.

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Dale Flowers's avatar
Dale Flowers
Nov 20, 2023

♫ From the halls of Montezuma to the shores of Houthi'li. ♪

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