CDR Salamander

CDR Salamander

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Dilandu's avatar
Dilandu
5hEdited

"Expunge the culture of corruption."

With all respect, but you could also set the goal of "making Pi number exactly 3". Nearly as realistic)

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David's avatar
David
4hEdited

Back in the late 1980s, I worked several programs under the aegis of PMA-201, the Conventional Air-Launched Ordnance program office (colloquially referred to as "bombs and bullets").

One of them was designated with the bland nomenclature IAM ("Inertially-Aided Munition"). This was an inertial platform--later augmented with GPS--and a set of movable fins, to be installed on a Mk-82 500-lb "dumb bomb." There were two versions: one for a standard bomb and one for the Snakeye (IYKYK).

During OPEVAL, these demonstrated a reduction in CEP (Circular Error Probable) from 30 meters to 3 meters. This was absolutely astonishing at the time. The IAM cost about $10-15k, which seemed like a low number for someone like me, who was used to paying six figures for a single guided missile, but it was still an expensive upgrade considering that it was around 10X the cost of a Mk-82.

I imagine we've gotten better.

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