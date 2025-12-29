CDR Salamander

Charles Wemyss, Jr.
31m

This idea makes so much sense the puzzle palace will have heart attacks and brain seizures trying to grapple with the concept of inexpensive, doable (fast) and lethal. Old JPJ said something about going into harms way…the old boy was on to something!

Karl H Bernhardt
24m

OK, before we get too far ahead of ourselves this is much like the failed missile barge idea. Question #1: how many empty VLS tubes are currently in the underway fleet? Putting more empty missile tubes underway does not add to fire power. We don't have enough missiles of every type and getting less all the time as we continue to blast shore targets (and cheap enemy drones). It would be a better arguement if we had so many missiles that we can't deploy them for lack of launch tubes. In my Naval underway experience on four ships I don't recall ever deploying with a full complement of missiles. Maybe there are missile factories out there just waiting for orders to build, but I doubt that is the case. Building and deploying more empty missile launchers is a waste of time. r/Karl

