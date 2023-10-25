CDR Salamander

CDR Salamander

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jetcal1's avatar
Jetcal1
Oct 25, 2023Edited

Except for Preying Mantis and Soleimani the Iranians have acted with impunity since 1979. Why wouldn't they act now after observing our current leadership in action?

Reply
Share
12 replies
Wharf Rat's avatar
Wharf Rat
Oct 25, 2023Edited

I'd vote for this - a threat to sink every ship in the Iranian Navy if the hostages aren't released by X, and X means soon. You hit Iran where you can't hurt civilians, who despise their regime, so you reduce the risk of turning the civilians against us. Even as small as it is, their Navy is still an important asset to the regime. Hitting back at proxies - what does this do?

Heck, end an Iranian Air Force base for all I care. But take out an asset that matters to Iran. The proxies are useful idiots to the Mullahs. And sacrificial lambs.

Reply
Share
12 replies
174 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 CDR Salamander · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture