CDR Salamander

CDR Salamander

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
sid's avatar
sid
11h

Heartfelt condolences to her family.

She stepped up to the plate, but was let down in so many ways by her country.

We should all feel ashamed.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Captain Mongo's avatar
Captain Mongo
11h

This is infuriating, but a predictable outcome of the cowardly bug out from Afghanistan. Not sure why this isn't clear to all, unicorn farts about multicultural ism notwithstanding.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
93 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 CDR Salamander
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture