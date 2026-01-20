CDR Salamander

Aviation Sceptic's avatar
Aviation Sceptic
8h

CDR Sal, thanks for the post, I missed the speech. Your words: " in the end there are significant, long-dwell systemic issues with raw material, industrial capacity, and workforce that will slow things down unless they are addressed. Iron, coke, chromium, and steel—and the people that put them on rolling stock to shipyards and factories—are suffering under the second-order effects of post-industrialization and low demand." Truer words seldom spoken. I'm gun shy of "transformation". Worked "joint experimentation" for a number of years, it failed, and I've got the receipts. Was victimized to put together the history of ACOM / US JFCOM in 2011. Six months of my life I'll never get back. If we approach "transformation" the way JFCOM did, it's time to start learning to speak Mandarin.

Bill Baar's avatar
Bill Baar
8h

Thanks for this one. Important article

40 more comments...

