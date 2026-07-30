CDR Salamander

CDR Salamander

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Flight-ER-Doc's avatar
Flight-ER-Doc
2h

There should be a medal for getting a hit job from the NYTimes, and it should rank right below the Silver Star.....

Criticism from such corrupt whiners is praise indeed.

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Steel City's avatar
Steel City
2h

"...the more that a GOFO has sought DC jobs, the more suspect they should be." Truer words were never written. If you've spent even one tour in DC you can spot one in an instant.

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