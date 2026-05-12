CDR Salamander

CDR Salamander

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Pete's avatar
Pete
4h

Gray steel and no diversity.

I love it.

I am pleased to see that the Gator Navy and MSC were not neglected as amphibs and UNREP are necessary if you want to be global power.

Bases need to be overhauled, too so as to accommodate both ships and sailors.

The plan means the Navy has a future which will do wonders for both recruiting and retention. Who wouldn’t want to be part of a BB PCU?

The next step is to integrate the Navy with the rest of the maritime domain - cables, fishing, offshore wells, research, commercial shipping, etc.

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Jon's avatar
Jon
2h

No destroyer tenders. Also, if one is going to field that many unmanned vessels, won't we need drone tenders?

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