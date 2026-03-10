CDR Salamander

CDR Salamander

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Warmek's avatar
Warmek
3h

> Most of our traditional European allies have exhausted their desire to be involved in other people’s conflicts—even when on their doorstep.

Sir, let's face it. Most of them don't even care enough to be prepared for their *own* conflicts, as the parlous state of the Royal Navy shows.

Reply
Share
2 replies
dkskalp's avatar
dkskalp
3h

Royal navy is like a old patient in hospital . All his treatment goes towards trading symptoms and now he is thinking of the good old days

Reply
Share
59 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 CDR Salamander · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture