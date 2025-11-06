CDR Salamander

October 2025

Fullbore Friday
military history > military fiction
  
CDR Salamander
HII and HHI partner to save USN's tail
the wages of NAVSEA is flail
  
CDR Salamander
Old and Busted: Pacific Pivot. New Hotness: Caribbean Pivot.
trading Croatia for Curaçao
  
CDR Salamander
The 21st Century Battleship?
the firstest across the International Date Line with the mostest
  
CDR Salamander
Maritime Statecraft and its Future, with Hunter Stires - on Midrats
people, policy, history, possibility
  
CDR Salamander
Fullbore Friday
interwar glory
  
CDR Salamander
Overdue for De-NORKification of our Uniforms
can we just stop with the institutional cringe?
  
CDR Salamander
Singapore Gets a Proper Frigate
...all the other kids are getting such cool toys...
  
CDR Salamander
