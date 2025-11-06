CDR Salamander
Episode 28: 05NOV2025
from space to the NYC's next chapter
7 hrs ago
•
CDR Salamander
1
20:29
The Nationalists Defeat the Communists Without Firing a Shot
...not yet...but trending?
18 hrs ago
•
CDR Salamander
67
67
Australia has a Chance to do the Most Incredible Thing
one shouldn't be forced to sell the rope that will be used to hang you with
Nov 4
•
CDR Salamander
67
46
First Australia, then South Korea...who Next Wants to be in the SSN Club?
nations have FOMO too
Nov 3
•
CDR Salamander
57
76
October 2025
Fullbore Friday
military history > military fiction
Oct 31
•
CDR Salamander
46
21
HII and HHI partner to save USN's tail
the wages of NAVSEA is flail
Oct 29
•
CDR Salamander
69
94
Old and Busted: Pacific Pivot. New Hotness: Caribbean Pivot.
trading Croatia for Curaçao
Oct 28
•
CDR Salamander
43
124
The 21st Century Battleship?
the firstest across the International Date Line with the mostest
Oct 27
•
CDR Salamander
78
111
Maritime Statecraft and its Future, with Hunter Stires - on Midrats
people, policy, history, possibility
Oct 26
•
CDR Salamander
16
7
Fullbore Friday
interwar glory
Oct 24
•
CDR Salamander
53
41
Overdue for De-NORKification of our Uniforms
can we just stop with the institutional cringe?
Oct 23
•
CDR Salamander
109
161
Singapore Gets a Proper Frigate
...all the other kids are getting such cool toys...
Oct 22
•
CDR Salamander
81
46
